Jonathan Cannon News: Slated for Tuesday start

Cannon (back) will start Tuesday's game against the Mets, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Cannon was expected to toe the rubber for Saturday's matchup against the Rangers, but he was scratched due to lower-back tightness. Instead, the right-hander will make his next turn through the rotation Tuesday. Cannon is enjoying an impressive month so far, posting a 2.74 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with a 15:0 K:BB across 23.0 innings (four starts).