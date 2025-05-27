Jonny DeLuca Injury: Pulled off rehab assignment

DeLuca was pulled off his rehab assignment Tuesday after suffering a setback with his right shoulder strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

DeLuca was moved to the 60-day IL on Tuesday, and his recent setback seems to explain why. It's currently unknown how much longer the 26-year-old will be out as a result of his latest flare-up, but more information should come once he visits a doctor within the next few days.