Jonny DeLuca Injury: Ready to shift rehab assignment

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Saturday that DeLuca (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Monday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

DeLuca has been on the 10-day injured list since early April due to a right shoulder strain. He suffered a minor setback in late April, but he embarked on a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League on Saturday and will make the trip to Durham on Monday with shortstop Ha-Seong Kim. DeLuca went 10-for-23 (.435) with four steals, four runs and one RBI prior to his shoulder injury.