Jonny DeLuca Injury: Rehabbing in rookie ball
DeLuca (shoulder) began a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
A strained right shoulder sent DeLuca to the injured list April 8, and a late-April setback delayed his recovery. He's now been cleared to return to a competitive environment and will likely require a rehab assignment that extends into June.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now