Jonny DeLuca headshot

Jonny DeLuca Injury: Rehabbing in rookie ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

DeLuca (shoulder) began a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

A strained right shoulder sent DeLuca to the injured list April 8, and a late-April setback delayed his recovery. He's now been cleared to return to a competitive environment and will likely require a rehab assignment that extends into June.

Jonny DeLuca
Tampa Bay Rays
