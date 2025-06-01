Jorbit Vivas News: Sitting against righty

Vivas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Vivas will take a seat for the fifth time in eight games, with two of those absences coming against right-handed pitching. Oswald Peraza appears to have supplanted Vivas as the Yankees' preferred option at third base, and the latter could be at risk of a demotion to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the near future with Jazz Chisholm (oblique) close to a return from the injured list.