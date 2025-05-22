Jorbit Vivas News: Slugs first homer in victory

Vivas went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in two plate appearances during Thursday's 1-0 win over the Rangers.

Vivas picked a good time for his first home run of the season, scoring the only run of the game off of Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi. Vivas also reached base on catcher's interference as part of a perfect day at the plate before being replaced by DJ LeMahieu in the seventh inning. The 24-year-old Vivas will look to use this game to get going offensively, as he is hitting just .182 through 36 plate appearances for the season.