Jordan Lawlar News: Fills in at second base

Lawlar started at second base in place of Ketel Marte (illness) and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to Pittsburgh.

Lawlar has now gone hitless with eight strikeouts in his 18 plate appearances since being called up from Triple-A Reno on May 12. He's had a tough go of it against off-speed offerings, particularly sliders, in a small sample size. The lack of steady playing time could be making it difficult for Lawlar to make adjustments, though he could get the chance to make a couple more starts if Marte's illness lingers for a few more days.