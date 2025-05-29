Jordan Lawlar News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Diamondbacks optioned Lawlar to Triple-A Reno on Thursday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix reports.

Lawlar earned a promotion to the big leagues May 12 after slashing .336/.413/.579 through 173 plate appearances in Triple-A. However, he remains hitless 19 at-bats into his MLB career and never really had a clear path to playing time with the D-backs, so he'll head back to the minors. Ildemaro Vargas signed a major-league contract with Arizona on Thursday and will fill Lawlar's place on the active roster.