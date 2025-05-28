Jordan Romano News: Notches seventh save

Romano struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his seventh save of the season in a 2-0 win over Atlanta.

After getting tagged for three runs and failing to close out a win over the A's in his last appearance May 23, Romano bounced back with a sharp performance that saw him fire eight of 11 pitches for strikes. That prior outing was the only time in May the right-hander has been scored upon, and through 9.2 innings on the month Romano sports a 2.79 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB while converting all five of his save chances.