Jordan Walker Injury: IL stint expected to be brief

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Saturday that he expects Walker (wrist) back from the 10-day injured list "pretty soon," Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Walker began feeling discomfort with his left wrist during the Cardinals' last homestand and the pain went "in and out" since then, per Marmol, before the outfielder landed on the IL on Saturday. He will be eligible for activation June 8, and it sounds as if Walker has a chance to return on that date or shortly after. With Walker shelved, Alec Burleson is making a third straight start in right field Sunday.