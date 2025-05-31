Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Walker headshot

Jordan Walker Injury: Placed on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2025 at 9:45am

The Cardinals placed Walker on the 10-day injured list Saturday with left wrist inflammation, retroactive to Thursday.

Walker's wrist injury helps to explain why he was left out of the lineup Friday against Arizona. The severity of his injury is still unclear, so there's no telling if he might be able to return when eligible June 8. In the meantime, Ryan Vilade will come up from Triple-A Memphis to replenish St. Louis' outfield depth.

Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals
