Jordan Westburg Injury: Beginning rehab assignment

Westburg (hamstring) is on his way to Triple-A Norfolk to begin a rehab assignment, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reported Friday.

Westburg suffered a setback earlier this month and briefly paused his running progression, but he's moved past the issue and is off to start a rehab assignment. It'll be Westburg's first game action since April 26, and it's unclear how long Westburg's assignment will be.