Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Westburg headshot

Jordan Westburg Injury: Expected to return in early June

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Westburg (hamstring) is expected to return in early June, MLB.com reports.

Westburg has been recovering on the injured list since April 27 due to a strained left hamstring, and this timeline suggests he's beginning to progress after suffering a setback two weeks ago. Baltimore's plans remain uncertain as it pertains to a potential rehab assignment for the middle infielder, but it's possible Westburg will need to get some reps in the minor leagues since he'll soon have been sidelined for over a month. In the meantime, Ramon Urias should continue to serve as the Orioles' primary third baseman.

Jordan Westburg
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now