Jordyn Adams News: Selected from Triple-A

The Orioles selected Adams' contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

With Colton Cowser (thumb), Cedric Mullins (hamstring), Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) and Ramon Laureano (ankle) all on the injured list, the Orioles' outfield room is running a little thin. Adams will now join the big-league club to help provide depth at all three positions, replacing Chadwick Tromp on the 26-man and 40-man rosters.