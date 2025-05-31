Fantasy Baseball
Jorge Lopez News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

The Nationals designated Lopez for assignment Saturday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

After posting a 2.89 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 53 innings between the Mets and Cubs last season, Lopez has begun 2025 by accumulating a 6.57 ERA and 1.30 WHIP through 24.2 frames. His poor performance will now cause his time in Washington to come to an abrupt end, and Eduardo Salazar will replace him in the Nats' bullpen.

