Jorge Lopez News: Nails down first save of 2025

Lopez struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his first save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Giants.

With Kyle Finnegan battling shoulder fatigue, Lopez stepped up in the ninth for the Nationals and fired eight of nine pitches for strikes to get the job done. The 32-year-old right-hander has had some rough stretches this season, but Lopez has reeled off five straight scoreless appearances while collecting a win and two holds, plus Saturday's save. It's not clear how long Finnegan might be unavailable, but the Nats haven't yet placed him on the injured list. If the team's regular closer does end up needing a lengthier absence, Jackson Rutledge -- who had pitched Thursday and Friday -- might join the ninth-inning mix given Lopez's 6.00 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB through 24 innings on the year.