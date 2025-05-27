Fantasy Baseball
Jorge Polanco News: Not starting Tuesday

Published on May 27, 2025

Polanco is not in the Mariners' starting lineup against the Nationals on Tuesday.

Polanco has been dealing with a sore side for most of the season, which has made it uncomfortable batting as a right-hander. With southpaw Mitchell Parker taking the mound for the Nationals, Polanco will begin Tuesday's game on the bench while Mitch Garver serves as the designated hitter and bats fifth. Polanco has slashed .155/.234/.241 with one home run and five RBI in 64 plate appearances since the beginning of May.

