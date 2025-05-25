Fantasy Baseball
Jorge Polanco headshot

Jorge Polanco News: Sitting in second straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Polanco is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

The switch-hitting Polanco still isn't fully comfortable batting as a right-hander while he's been managing a sore side for much of the season, so the Mariners will hold him out of the lineup for a second straight day while the Astros send another southpaw (Colton Gordon) to the bump. Mitch Garver will replace Polanco as Seattle's designated hitter.

