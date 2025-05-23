Fantasy Baseball
Jorge Soler headshot

Jorge Soler News: Goes yard in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Soler went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 7-4 win over the Marlins.

Soler had not homered since May 1, but he supplied an insurance run in the eighth inning of this contest. During that power drought, Soler hit .194 and slugged just .242 over 17 games while adding a 9:19 BB:K. The 33-year-old is up to seven homers, 19 RBI, 20 runs scored, 10 doubles and a .227/.301/.407 slash line across 47 games this season as the Angels' primary designated hitter. He's also seen some time in right field to put a little pressure on Jo Adell for playing time.

