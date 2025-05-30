Jorge Soler News: Smacks dinger in victory

Soler went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored, two RBI and a walk in Friday's 4-1 victory over the Angels.

Soler has now had multiple hits in back-to-back games, but did a bit of damage with his two hits Friday, recording two RBI. That included his eighth home run of the season. The run production has really picked up in the last week or so for the 33-year-old, who is now up to 23 RBI on the season with seven of them coming in his last eight games.