Jorge Soler headshot

Jorge Soler News: Smacks homer in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2025 at 5:57am

Soler went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored, two RBI and a walk in Friday's 4-1 victory over the Angels.

Soler has now had multiple hits in back-to-back games, including his eighth home run of the season Friday. The run production has really picked up in the last week or so for the 33-year-old, who is now up to 23 RBI on the season with seven of them coming in his last eight games.

Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels
