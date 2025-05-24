Jose Azocar News: Jettisoned from 40-man

The Mets designated Azocar for assignment Saturday.

Azocar never received much playing time with the Mets, appearing in just 12 games since being selected to the active roster in mid-April and going 5-for-18 with an RBI and five runs scored. He owns a .733 OPS in Triple-A this season, which could be just good enough for another club to claim him off waivers as organizational depth.