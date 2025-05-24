Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Azocar headshot

Jose Azocar News: Jettisoned from 40-man

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

The Mets designated Azocar for assignment Saturday.

Azocar never received much playing time with the Mets, appearing in just 12 games since being selected to the active roster in mid-April and going 5-for-18 with an RBI and five runs scored. He owns a .733 OPS in Triple-A this season, which could be just good enough for another club to claim him off waivers as organizational depth.

Jose Azocar
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now