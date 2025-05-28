Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Azocar headshot

Jose Azocar News: Opts for free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Azocar cleared waivers Wednesday and elected free agency, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Azocar lost his place on the Mets' roster Saturday after going 5-for-18 in 12 big-league games and posting a .733 OPS at Triple-A Syracuse. Now a free agent, the 29-year-old outfielder is most likely to receive his next opportunity in the form of a minor-league deal.

Jose Azocar
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now