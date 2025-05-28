Jose Azocar News: Opts for free agency
Azocar cleared waivers Wednesday and elected free agency, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Azocar lost his place on the Mets' roster Saturday after going 5-for-18 in 12 big-league games and posting a .733 OPS at Triple-A Syracuse. Now a free agent, the 29-year-old outfielder is most likely to receive his next opportunity in the form of a minor-league deal.
Jose Azocar
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now