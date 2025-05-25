Jose Caballero News: Back on bench Sunday

Caballero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Caballero had started in each of the Rays' last five games, but he'll be squeezed out of the lineup Sunday as shortstop Taylor Walls (groin) returns from a three-game absence. Even if the Rays continue to stick with the defensive-minded Walls as their preferred option at shortstop, the versatile Caballero still has multiple pathways to playing time and should remain a mainstay in the lineup against left-handed pitching and a semi-regular against righties. Despite not having a full-time role at any one position this season, Caballero has been a decent source of fantasy value thanks to largely to his 15 stolen bases to go along with a .241 average, one home run, 14 RBI and 13 runs in 42 games.