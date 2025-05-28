Jose Caballero News: Swipes two bags Tuesday

Caballero went 1-for-3 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Twins.

The infielder produced Tampa Bay's final run of the game nearly single-handedly, leading off the seventh inning with a single, swiping second and third base, and then coming home on a Kameron Misner groundout. Caballero is up to 17 steals on the season in 21 attempts, four back of MLB leader Luis Robert and tied for fourth with Elly De La Cruz, but the rest of his fantasy production has been lackluster. Through 44 games, Caballero has one homer, 15 runs and 16 RBI while slashing .244/.324/.358.