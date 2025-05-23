Fantasy Baseball
Jose Ramirez headshot

Jose Ramirez News: Extends hitting streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a steal, an RBI triple and a run scored in Friday's 3-1 win over Detroit.

Ramirez got the Guardians on the board in the first inning on an RBI triple to right field, and the veteran third baseman came around to score two batters later. Ramirez has reached base safely in 20 consecutive games and is on a 16-game hitting streak, during which he's slashed .381/.451/.683 with five steals, 14 runs scored, four home runs and 10 RBI in 71 plate appearances.

Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians
