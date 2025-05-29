Jose Ramirez News: Logs three hits in win
Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Dodgers.
Ramirez immediately extended a career-best hit streak to 21 games with a run-scoring single in the first inning. He later doubled and scored in the seventh. During the streak, Ramirez is batting .393 (33-for-84) with a 1.100 OPS, eight doubles, one triple, four home runs, 12 RBI, seven walks, six steals and 20 runs.
