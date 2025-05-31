Jose Ramirez News: Reaches base four times

Ramirez went 2-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Angels.

Ramirez cut the Guardians' deficit to two runs in the fifth inning, when he took Kyle Hendricks deep to right field for a 357-foot solo home run. Saturday marked Ramirez's 22nd multi-hit game of the season, 13 of which have come in the last month. He'll end the month of May with a .386/.451/.634 slash line with eight steals, eight doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI in 113 plate appearances.