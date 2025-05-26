Fantasy Baseball
Jose Siri

Jose Siri Injury: Set to hit live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Siri (tibia) is scheduled to hit live batting practice against Sean Manaea on Thursday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Siri is recovering from a fractured left tibia and has been ahead of schedule in his rehab. Per Albanese Siri is still limited to running in a straight line, but he's set to hit live pitching for the first time since sustaining the injury. He's on track to return in early to mid-June.

Jose Siri
New York Mets

