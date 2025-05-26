Jose Siri Injury: Set to hit live BP

Siri (tibia) is scheduled to hit live batting practice against Sean Manaea on Thursday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Siri is recovering from a fractured left tibia and has been ahead of schedule in his rehab. Per Albanese Siri is still limited to running in a straight line, but he's set to hit live pitching for the first time since sustaining the injury. He's on track to return in early to mid-June.