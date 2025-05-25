Jose Tena News: Sitting against another lefty

Tena is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

The left-handed-hitting Tena will take a seat for the second day in a row while the Giants send another left-handed starting pitcher (Robbie Ray) to the bump. Amed Rosario will get the nod at third base Sunday, and he and Tena will likely work in a platoon at the position until Paul DeJong (orbital) returns from the injured list.