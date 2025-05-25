Fantasy Baseball
Jose Tena headshot

Jose Tena News: Sitting against another lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Tena is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

The left-handed-hitting Tena will take a seat for the second day in a row while the Giants send another left-handed starting pitcher (Robbie Ray) to the bump. Amed Rosario will get the nod at third base Sunday, and he and Tena will likely work in a platoon at the position until Paul DeJong (orbital) returns from the injured list.

Jose Tena
Washington Nationals
