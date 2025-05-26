Jose Trevino News: Stays productive

Trevino went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 11-8 loss to the Cubs.

Trevino had another productive day at the plate, singling in a run in the first inning and doubling home a run in the fifth that gave the Reds an 8-3 lead at the time. Unfortunately for Cincinnati, the bullpen gave it all back and then some. Trevino is enjoying a career season with a line of .298/.333/.500 through 36 games. He remains the backup to Tyler Stephenson, but the Reds like to use the starter at DH as well, which gets Trevino in the lineup three to four times per week.