Josh Jung News: Stays hot with RBI, stolen base

Jung went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Toronto.

Although Jung's seven-game hitting streak came to an end Monday, he got back into the RBI column for the first time in his last eight outings Tuesday. The 27-year-old third baseman has been a key cog in Texas' lineup this season, and he's batting a strong .306 (22-for-72) with five home runs, two doubles, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored over his last 20 games. Jung's stolen base was his fourth of the year, so he's providing a decent combination of pop and speed at the hot corner.