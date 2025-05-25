Josh Naylor News: Contributes to rally

Naylor went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI in Saturday's 6-5 loss to St. Louis.

Naylor tripled in two runs and eventually scored the go-ahead run as part of a rally in the top of the eighth inning that put the Diamondbacks temporarily ahead. The triple was his first of the season and just the second during his seven-year career in the majors. Naylor is batting .289/.352/.438 with five home runs, 31 RBI, eight steals and 25 runs across 51 games.