Josh Walker News: Dealt to Phillies
Walker was traded from the Blue Jays to the Phillies on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Walker was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Sunday after allowing four earned runs across five innings and three appearances with the big-league club. He'll be added to the Phillies' 40-man roster but optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
