Josh Walker News: Removed from 40-man roster

The Blue Jays designated Walker for assignment Sunday.

The lefty reliever will give up his spot on the 40-man roster to catcher Ali Sanchez, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday. Walker made three appearances out of the Toronto bullpen earlier this season but has otherwise spent the entire campaign at Buffalo, where he's compiled a 7.20 ERA, 2.10 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB across 10 innings.