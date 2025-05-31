J.P. Crawford News: Homers in three-hit game

Crawford went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Twins.

Crawford has gone 5-for-8 with two walks over the first two games of this weekend series versus the Twins. His seventh-inning blast Saturday gave the Mariners their first lead of the contest, and it was his first homer since May 16 versus the Padres. The shortstop is at a .267/.386/.377 slash line with five homers, 22 RBI, 27 runs scored, two stolen bases and six doubles over 55 games this season. Crawford continues to regularly hit out of the leadoff spot, where his on-base skills have been valuable despite a relative lack of speed.