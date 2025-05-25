Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
J.P. Feyereisen headshot

J.P. Feyereisen News: Cast off 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

The Dodgers designated Feyereisen for assignment Sunday.

Feyereisen will give up his spot on the 40-man roster to fellow righty reliever Chris Stratton, whom the Dodgers signed to a one-year deal. Before he was sent down to Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 15, Feyereisen had made four appearances in the big leagues this season between Arizona and Los Angeles and gave up seven runs (five earned) over four innings.

J.P. Feyereisen
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now