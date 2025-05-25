J.P. Feyereisen News: Cast off 40-man roster

The Dodgers designated Feyereisen for assignment Sunday.

Feyereisen will give up his spot on the 40-man roster to fellow righty reliever Chris Stratton, whom the Dodgers signed to a one-year deal. Before he was sent down to Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 15, Feyereisen had made four appearances in the big leagues this season between Arizona and Los Angeles and gave up seven runs (five earned) over four innings.