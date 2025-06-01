Fantasy Baseball
JP Sears headshot

JP Sears News: Rebounds against Blue Jays

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Sears did not factor in the decision during Sunday's loss to Toronto. He allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out three over five frames.

Sears threw four shutout frames before the Blue Jays plated a pair of runs in the fifth inning. He was in line for his first win since April 28 before Toronto exploded with a six-run eighth inning. Sears gave up 15 runs in his previous two outings and posted an 8.37 ERA across five May appearances. He dropped his ERA to 5.05 with a 46:11 K:BB through 62.1 innings. Sears' next outing is expected to be a home matchup against the Orioles.

