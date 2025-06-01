J.T. Ginn Injury: Rehab stint on tap

Ginn (quadriceps) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Las Vegas, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander landed on the shelf May 20 due to a quadriceps strain, but he's been cleared for game action and will pitch in a minor-league game this week. Ginn returned from the injured list May 19 after missing most of the previous month due to an elbow issue, so the A's could look to get him a couple starts in the minors before activating him this time around.