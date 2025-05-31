J.T. Ginn Injury: Throwing again

Ginn (quadriceps) was cleared to resume throwing shortly after landing on the 15-day injured list May 20, but he's without a clear target date for being activated, MLB.com reports.

Ginn is eligible to come off the IL on Wednesday, and though it's unclear if he'll be ready to go by that date, the Athletics don't believe he'll need too much time beyond then before returning to action. While Ginn has been on the shelf, Jacob Lopez has stepped in to fill his spot in the rotation, making two starts and producing an 8.31 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 8.2 innings.