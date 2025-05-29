J.T. Realmuto News: Resting for early game

Realmuto is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus Atlanta, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.

Rafael Marchan will handle catching duties for the first game of the day, but Realmuto should be back behind the dish for the nightcap, when he'll form a battery with right-hander Zack Wheeler. Realmuto had started in each of the Phillies' previous four games and went 2-for-17 at the plate, bringing his batting average down to a career-low .228 for the season.