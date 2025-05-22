J.T. Realmuto News: Tallies three hits, including homer

Realmuto went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three total RBI in a 9-5 win against the Rockies on Wednesday.

Realmuto was the only Phillies batter with multiple extra-base hits Wednesday. He doubled to notch an RBI in the third inning and belted a two-run homer in the sixth. The three-hit performance snapped a small four-game slump during which the veteran catcher went 1-for-17 at the plate. On the season overall, Realmuto is slashing .240/.316/.403 with five homers, 19 RBI and four stolen bases through 41 games.