Julian Merryweather News: Released by Cubs

The Cubs released Merryweather on Friday.

Merryweather was DFA'd by Chicago on Saturday, and after passing through waivers unclaimed, the 33-year-old will now have to look elsewhere for his next opportunity. He owns a 5.79 ERA and 1.82 WHIP through 18.2 big-league innings this year, so he'll likely have better luck signing with another organization if he settles for a minor-league contract.