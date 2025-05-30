Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Julian Merryweather headshot

Julian Merryweather News: Released by Cubs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

The Cubs released Merryweather on Friday.

Merryweather was DFA'd by Chicago on Saturday, and after passing through waivers unclaimed, the 33-year-old will now have to look elsewhere for his next opportunity. He owns a 5.79 ERA and 1.82 WHIP through 18.2 big-league innings this year, so he'll likely have better luck signing with another organization if he settles for a minor-league contract.

Julian Merryweather
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now