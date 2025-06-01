Jung Hoo Lee News: Heading to bench Sunday
Lee is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lee's absence from the lineup Sunday will end a run of 26 straight starts, during which he had a .234/.272/.346 slash line with three homers, two steals, 13 RBI and nine runs. Luis Matos will take over in center field and bat ninth in the series finale versus Miami.
