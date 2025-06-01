Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jung Hoo Lee headshot

Jung Hoo Lee News: Heading to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Lee is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lee's absence from the lineup Sunday will end a run of 26 straight starts, during which he had a .234/.272/.346 slash line with three homers, two steals, 13 RBI and nine runs. Luis Matos will take over in center field and bat ninth in the series finale versus Miami.

Jung Hoo Lee
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now