Jung Hoo Lee News: Multi-hit effort in loss

Lee went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Marlins.

Lee contributed two singles in the pitchers' duel, marking his third multi-hit performance over his last 10 games. During that span, the 26-year-old outfielder has recorded a .282/.364/.308 slash line with two runs scored, two stolen bases, one RBI, a double and a 4:4 BB:K across 44 plate appearances. He has also stolen a base in back-to-back outings. Following a stellar first month-plus of the season, Lee cooled off in May, slashing .231/.270/.343 with 13 RBI, nine runs scored, three home runs, three doubles, two stolen bases and a 9.6 percent strikeout rate across 115 plate appearances.