Jung Hoo Lee News: Swipes bag in win

Lee went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Friday's 2-0 win over the Marlins.

Lee singled on a groundball in the fifth inning before logging his first stolen base since April 5. Following a seven-game hitting streak, the 26-year-old outfielder has struggled over his last three outings, slashing .083/.214/.083 with a 1:1 BB:K across 14 plate appearances. However, Lee continues to put the ball in play and owns a team-low 11.8 percent strikeout rate across 238 plate appearances this season.