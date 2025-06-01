Justin Martinez News: Secures first save since return

Martinez struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Nationals.

Martinez has been eased back into closing duties since returning from a shoulder injury that cost him most of May. This was his third appearance since coming off the injured list, and he closed the game out after picking up a hold in his last outing Monday versus the Pirates. Martinez is up to four saves, four holds and a blown save over 15 appearances this season. He's also pitched to a 3.46 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB across 13 innings. Late-inning duties could continue to be split between Martinez and Shelby Miller in the short term, but the closing job should eventually tilt in Martinez's favor as long as he performs well.