Justin Martinez News: Strands three inherited runners

Martinez struck out one over a scoreless inning to earn a hold in Monday's 5-0 win over Pittsburgh.

Martinez's hold felt like a save. He entered the eighth inning with none out and the bases loaded and got a strikeout, popout and groundout. At the time when Martinez was activated off the injured list, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo indicated he'd prefer to ease him back before returning Martinez to a ninth-inning role, but Monday's outing may have jump-started the move back to closer.