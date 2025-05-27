Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Martinez headshot

Justin Martinez News: Strands three inherited runners

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2025 at 5:24am

Martinez struck out one over a scoreless inning to earn a hold in Monday's 5-0 win over Pittsburgh.

Martinez's hold felt like a save. He entered the eighth inning with none out and the bases loaded and got a strikeout, popout and groundout. At the time when Martinez was activated off the injured list, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo indicated he'd prefer to ease him back before returning Martinez to a ninth-inning role, but Monday's outing may have jump-started the move back to closer.

Justin Martinez
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now