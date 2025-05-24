Justin Martinez News: Tagged with first blown save

Martinez (1-2) was charged with his first blown save of the season and took the loss Saturday against the Cardinals, coughing up two runs on two hits and a walk in one inning. He struck out two.

Brought on in the bottom of the eighth inning to protect a 4-3 lead in his first action since coming off the IL on Friday, Martinez struck out the first batter he faced but quickly ran into trouble before giving up a two-out, two-run single to Jordan Walker. The usage suggests Shelby Miller would have been used in the ninth if Arizona still held the lead, but it might only take a couple clean appearances for Martinez to regain the closer role. That's easier said than done, however -- he's been tagged for a run in four straight games dating back to late April, prior to being shut down with shoulder inflammation. On the bright side, Martinez showed his usual elite velocity Saturday as he hit triple digits on the radar gun with six of his 23 pitches.