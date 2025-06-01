Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Slaten headshot

Justin Slaten Injury: Out with shoulder issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 1, 2025 at 8:05am

The Red Sox placed Slaten on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right shoulder inflammation.

According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, Slaten experienced some fatigue after his most recent appearance in Milwaukee on Wednesday, when he took the loss and a blown save after giving up two unearned runs in one-third of an inning. The right-hander will be eligible to be reinstated June 13, and he could be ready to rejoin the Red Sox at that point since his injury doesn't appear to be overly serious.

Justin Slaten
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now